District of Muskoka puts conditions on funding for controversial hospital redevelopment plan

Amidst growing community outrage over plans to shake up hospital care, the District of Muskoka is intervening to try to find an amicable solution.

On Monday, councillors with the District of Muskoka passed a motion calling on leadership from Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) to present their final plan for redeveloping hospital care so that funding could be approved. The District had previously committed upwards of $77 million for the project.

"It's important though to take the time to make sure that we're designing the hospitals of the future, the ones that are going to provide care in all communities, in all parts of the catchment area and in the that that meets the needs of the community," District of Muskoka Chair Jeff Lehman said to CTV News.

Under the current plan, which has already been revised under pressure from the community, there will be two separate hospitals, one in Huntsville and one in Bracebridge. However, select services will be offered at each, with far fewer beds currently planned at the southern facility.

The proposed plan includes shifting the Bracebridge site from 67 inpatient beds to 36, including 32 medical/surgical, one obstetrics, and four ICU beds.

The Huntsville site would jump from 56 inpatient beds to 121, including 58 medical/surgical, 37 reactivation, 14 rehabilitation, 10 ICU, and two obstetrics beds.

The plan would also see both hospital's emergency departments bolstered to 27 ER bays.

Residents and doctors have spoken out loudly against the plans in recent months, comments Lehman says are being heard by local politicians and hospital leadership.

"They face a tough challenge," Lehman said. "There's a box for these projects, and the size of the box is the funding, and so the challenge is always to do the best you can in an inflationary environment, in a system that is expensive; healthcare is very expensive."

The Save South Muskoka Hospital group has been rallying together in recent months, collecting thousands of signatures from residents frustrated with the plans as they stand. One resident who spearheaded those petitions says he's been pleased not only with the District of Muskoka's vote this week but also with the support coming from MPP Graydon Smith and other leaders.

"I think it's a great step by the district under the leadership of our chair," said group member Dan Waters. "The most important thing that came out of yesterday is there are conditions and that the district chair, with all his experience, I think can bring everyone together."

Waters says that the group isn't looking to change the plan entirely. However, they hope for something more equitable for all.

While Lehman doesn't think a total revamp is in the cards, he expects some changes to be made in the coming months.

"There are other services where you need them in both sites, and there needs to be, you know, full emergency rooms," Lehman said. "There needs to be an acute care facility."

While much of this remains up in the air, Lehman also remains focussed on supporting Muskoka's aging population in different ways. He says it's crucial that leaders consider other opportunities to support seniors and keep them out of the hospital.

"One of the challenges in Ontario is that some of these pieces tend to be planned a little bit in isolation, and greater integration is needed," Lehman said.

"That's what leads to people ending up staying in the hospital for months because there's no place for them elsewhere in the community," said Lehman. "Those are the kinds of problems we still have a chance to address."