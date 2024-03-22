District of Muskoka plans to cut greenhouse gases in half by 2030

The District of Muskoka has approved a new plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent before 2030.

"This is a bold and ambitious plan created by the community for the community, and achieving the goals will require collective and inspired action from everyone," said District Chair Jeff Lehman.

According to a release from the district, the proposal to reduce community energy and emissions was approved by the Community and Planning Services Committee on Thursday.

"Residents have told us that protecting and preserving Muskoka's environment is a top priority and taking action on climate is essential to community and health and well-being. We owe it to future generations in Muskoka," said Lehman.

The plan will target the major sources of emissions by concentrating efforts on three main areas: Transportation, buildings and community systems.

The district says transportation is responsible for 74 per cent of Muskoka's greenhouse gas emissions. The plan will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels by promoting low-carbon vehicles, public transit, and active transportation.

Buildings in Muskoka account for 20 per cent of the region's emissions. The approved plan will reduce carbon footprint, add efficient retrofit programs and renewable energy sources will be integrated.

And community systems address the remainder of emissions through waste reduction, sustainable tourism, education, and community design that will create a resilient and environmentally friendly community.

"All sectors, government, businesses, community groups, and residents must come to the table and do their part to create a sustainable future for our communities," according to the district.