BARRIE -- One man is recovering in hospital after a dirt bike crash in Barrie’s south end.

An officer with Barrie Police says three dirt-bikers were racing on private property off of Bryne Drive when the crash occurred this afternoon.

Police say one man hit a jump and became airborne and landed on top of another rider.

The injured rider was taken to hospital by Simcoe County Paramedic Services to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The man has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that charges won’t be laid because the crash happened on private property.