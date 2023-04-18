Details emerge about ongoing firearms investigation in Barrie's west end

CTV News has learned more about the ongoing firearms investigation in Barrie.

According to sources, the man at the center of the investigation is in his 20s and was a tenant living in the basement apartment of the home on Edgehill Drive.

Police were alerted that a gun was spotted on the bed in the basement and issued a warrant to search the residence.

During the search, officers seized 3D printers and other electronic devices.

Sources indicate that the man has not returned to the premises since late March.

However, police have not confirmed any outstanding suspects or charges.

Barrie police have been tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation, stating the complexity of the case requires various resources and investigative techniques.

Police stress the incident is isolated, adding there is no threat to public safety.

The Major Crime Unit investigation is ongoing, and detectives are analyzing all the seized evidence.

On Monday evening, police seized additional evidence from a residence on Queen Street. A portion of the street was closed temporarily for the investigation.

CTV News will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.