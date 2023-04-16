Police tight-lipped about ongoing investigation at house in Barrie's west end

Officers with the Major Crime Unit are investigating a firearms-related call at a house on Edgehill Drive in Barrie.

Several officers and police vehicles attended the residence in the city's west end Sunday with a search warrant.

Police are tight-lipped regarding the details of the situation, but did offer that tactical unit officers seized a quantity of property from the house.

They say no one is in custody, and there is no word on any suspects or pending charges.

Police say it is an isolated incident posing no risk to the public.

CTV News will provide updates as they become available.