Street in east end Barrie neighbourhood closed for police investigation

Police are leading an investigation on Queen Street in Barrie on Mon. April 17, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie). Police are leading an investigation on Queen Street in Barrie on Mon. April 17, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed

A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver