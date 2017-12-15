

CTV Barrie





A piece of Barrie’s history met the wrecking ball on Friday to make room for a large residential development.

Crews started demolition work at the former Prince of Wales public school on Bradford Street.

The city has granted permits to tear down only a selected portion of the building, including the gymnasium and a two storey-addition.

The developer plans to protect the outer walls and foundation, and make them apart of the development at the site.

The elementary school was built in 1876 and was the oldest school in Simcoe county.