Demand for affordable food resources higher than ever

As the holiday season begins, the demand for affordable food resources is higher than ever.

"We were serving about 2000 kids a day. We're now serving 4,000," says The Sharing Place executive director Chris Peacock.

"You add inflation. You add additional costs of the holiday season. All of a sudden those individuals, seniors, people with young kids, they made it work. Now they can't," he adds.

With consumers feeling the rising inflation costs, so do food resource centres. As the numbers climb, the strain on budgets gets more intense.

"When it comes to our school fuel program, we support 22 local schools, and we're projecting that's going to be over $36,000 over budget this year," says Peacock.

The Georgian Good Food box, which provides a box of fresh produce to customers once a month for under $20, is pushed to get creative to keep its price point.

"We try to switch up. Like, instead of putting the head of romaine or head lettuce that's been going in the box for the summer months, I switch that over to kale and Swiss chard. It's Ontario grown still, and we can get a decent price on that," says Domenic Sanfilippo from Sanfilippo's Wholesale Fruit & Vegetables, which supplies produce to Georgian Good Food Box.

"Our sales November over October are up about 30 per cent. So that tells you there's a huge need," says Georgian Good Food Box Program Coordinator Mark Redmond.

He adds that the program is currently selling its boxes at a loss.

"We can handle that for a couple months, but eventually, we'll have to up the price or cut back on some of the items," he adds.

People forced to decide what to leave behind is only amplified this time of year.

"Living wage in our region went up to $20.70. Minimum wage is nowhere near that note are a lot of employers paying that rate," says Peacock.

While the need for affordable food resources rises in the winter, the holiday season also brings in the largest share of donations. The concern for operations like the Sharing Place is whether that generosity can keep up with the demand in the following months.