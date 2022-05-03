Del Duca makes campaign promises in Barrie and Newmarket

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca made campaign stops in Newmarket and Barrie on Tuesday.

While in York Region, he spoke about protecting the greenbelt and taking aim at the proposed Highway 413 project.

"Billions of dollars to help save only a small handful of commuters mere seconds," he said. "Ontario Liberals were the first party to stop this highway, and if I'm elected come June 2, we're going to kill it once and for all."

The proposed 52-kilometre 413 Highway and transit corridor would run through York, Halton and Peel regions and is expected to combat congestion through those areas.

The Liberal leader is calling for an environmental assessment to determine whether the controversial Bradford Bypass project should move forward. Del Duca said an assessment hadn't been conducted in 25 years.

DEL DUCA IN BARRIE

In Barrie, Del Duca showed his support for Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman as the two met with business owners and customers.

While at Debb's Place on Huronia Road, the Liberal leader promised to scrap the eight per cent HST on prepared food under $20, a move the party said would put money back in the pockets of families, helping to provide some tax relief.

"It feels good to have somebody showing that they care about what's going on, caring about the business, caring about the customers and the overall cost of everything going up so much. I think that it'll make a big difference having things change a little," said restaurant manager Tanya Snee.

From there, he went to Homestead Artisan Bakery + Cafe on Dunlop Street to meet with owner Lise Ravalli.

"This isn't about any specific party. It's just great to hear that everybody is supporting small businesses and working together," she said.

Before leaving, Del Duca promised to have a Liberal candidate for the Barrie-Innisfil riding, currently held by Conservative Andrea Khanjin.

"There will be an Ontario Liberal candidate in that riding who can deliver the way that I know Jeff will deliver for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte," he said.

Lehman is running against Conservative incumbent and Attorney General Doug Downey.

The provincial election is slated for June 2