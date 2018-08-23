Featured
Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 5:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 7:29PM EDT
KITCHENER, Ont. - Police say a woman whose body was found after an Ontario house explosion died as a result of a homicide.
Waterloo regional police say 58-year-old Edra Haan was found dead in the backyard of a Kitchener home after an explosion that destroyed the residence on Wednesday morning.
Police say the coroner's officer has determined that Haan's death was a result of a homicide.
They say a 58-year-old man who also lived in the residence remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Police didn't say whether they had a suspect.
They say the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.