BARRIE
    • Deadly motorcycle crash in Newmarket under investigation

    A York Region paramedic stands at the back of an ambulance at a scene. (CTV News) A York Region paramedic stands at the back of an ambulance at a scene. (CTV News)
    Investigators are appealing to witnesses of a deadly collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Newmarket.

    York Regional Police say the crash happened on Thursday around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Leslie and Grove Streets.

    The 31-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

    The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital to be treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the collision is urged to reach out to the authorities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

