Deadly crash on Highway 10 under investigation

Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.

According to OPP, one driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Wednesday near Boston Mills Road.

Police say the second driver involved was not injured.

Officers closed a section of the highway between King Street and Olde Base Line Road to motorists for the investigation for several hours.

The area was reopened to traffic around 2 p.m..

Police urge anyone with information on the fatal collision to contact the OPP.