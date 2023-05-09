Deadly crash involving motorcycle and SUV in Bradford under investigation

Police close County Road 88 following fatal collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Ont., on Tues., May 9, 2023. (CTV News/Ian Duffy) Police close County Road 88 following fatal collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Ont., on Tues., May 9, 2023. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver