Dark tinted windows played a role in young driver's collision: OPP

A young driver faces several charges after crashing into a light pole in Caledon, police say.

According to provincial police, the 19-year-old lost control and drove off the road into the light standard on Highway 9 near Centreville Creek Road late Thursday morning.

Provincial police said distracted driving and tinted windows played a role in the collision, noting the vehicle had dark tint on the side windows and over the entire windshield.

"Tint, while legal at 30 per cent on side front windows, is not permitted on the front windshield at all," said OPP Const. Ian Michel. "Dark tint limits your ability to see clearly and other drivers to see you clearly."

Police said the driver, from Dundalk, was also reportedly distracted by his phone at the time of the crash.

"There is no such thing as a little distracted," Michel added. "Driving requires your complete focus, especially for young drivers."

The constable noted the accused was wearing his seatbelt at the time, which prevented him from serious injury.

Provincial police launch their annual Easter long weekend campaign on Friday and will be patrolling the roads in full force, focusing on seatbelt infractions, distracted driving and other violations.