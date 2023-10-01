Barrie

    • Dangerous driving charges laid in May deadly crash in Bolton, Ont.

    A road closed sign at the scene of the crash on Queen Street in Bolton, taken on Sat., May 6 (Caledon OPP). A road closed sign at the scene of the crash on Queen Street in Bolton, taken on Sat., May 6 (Caledon OPP).

    Provincial police have laid dangerous driving charges in a fatal crash in Bolton that happened this spring.

    On May 6, Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Queen Street and King Street shortly after 2 a.m.

    Both drivers were transported to hospital, where a 21-year-old Bolton woman died from her injuries.

    On Saturday, Sept. 30, Provincial police charged a 30-year-old from Caledon with Operation Causing Death and Dangerous Operation Causing Death.  

