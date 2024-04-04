BARRIE
Barrie

    • Criminal investigation underway in downtown Barrie

    Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News) Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News)
    There was a heavy police presence in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours on Thursday for an ongoing criminal investigation.

    Police are remaining tight-lipped at the present time, but did tell CTV News no one was hospitalized and the situation is isolated to some apartments on Toronto Street at Dunlop Street West.

    Some residents in the adjacent apartments were relocated while police conducted their investigation, which started sometime after midnight.

    There is no word on any arrests at this time.

    CTV News will provide updates as they become available.

