Criminal investigation underway in downtown Barrie

There was a heavy police presence in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours on Thursday for an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police are remaining tight-lipped at the present time, but did tell CTV News no one was hospitalized and the situation is isolated to some apartments on Toronto Street at Dunlop Street West.

Some residents in the adjacent apartments were relocated while police conducted their investigation, which started sometime after midnight.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

