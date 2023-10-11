Crews remove roof in house fire battle in Midland

A Midland family has been left without a roof over their head after a fire tore through their home, requiring an excavator to get it under control.

Fire crews were called to a 2-storey home on George Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a fire on the main floor that had spread to the attic.

An excavator had to be called in to remove the roof to provide better access to get the fire under control.

Two adults and two children have been displaced as a result.

While not confirmed, the chief suspects the fire started in the kitchen area. He's using this as an opportunity to remind the public always to ensure they have working smoke alarms.