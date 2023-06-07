Crews battled house fire in Clearview Township
As the country faces hazy conditions due to out-of-control forest fires from coast to coast to coast, emergency crews in Simcoe County were kept busy with a fire Wednesday evening.
Firefighters from Clearview Township were called to a property on County Road 124 shortly after 8:30 p.m. that consumed the deck and spread to the home causing significant damage.
The fire chief said nobody was home at the time.
Crews spent several hours battling the fire to get it under control before it spread to the entire house.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Officials say it doesn't appear suspicious.
No injuries were reported.
