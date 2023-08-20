Crash closes part of Highway 118 West in Bracebridge

OPP

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How airlines cope with price surge during disasters

Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver