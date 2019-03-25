

CTV Barrie





Canada Revenue Agency is apologizing for a tax-time service interruption with its website.

The CRA says its online systems are currently down, affecting the My Account and My Business Account portals.

The site seems to have gone down on Sunday night, and it’s not clear when it might be resolved.

Both login sites are heavily used at this time of year by Canadians filing their taxes.

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30.