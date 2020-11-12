BARRIE, ONT. -- New projections released Thursday by public health show Ontario could see as many as 6,500 new daily cases of COVID-19 by mid-December if guidelines aren't followed to contain the spread.

Dr. Michael Lisi, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital chief of staff, said Thursday's projections are troubling.

"Today's provincial projections aren't good. Such a significant number of cases a day in Ontario, you know, by December are extremely worrying," Lisi said.

Lisi said that such an increase in daily infections could mean another lockdown.

"We are either all going to commit to following the public health rules, or we're going to be back to where we were back in the spring with hospitalizations and deaths, and so-called hard lockdowns as a result.

The numbers are clear. It's up to us now what we do," Lisi said.

The province recorded a grim new daily high of cases Thursday, with 1,575 new infections.

Lisi said that along with the three Ws, washing hands, watching distance from others and wearing a mask, the public needs to implement the three Cs as directed by Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada.

"Avoiding closed-in spaces, crowded spaces, and close contact," he concluded.

With files from The Canadian Press