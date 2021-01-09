BARRIE, ONT. -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is dealing with an outbreak.

The hospital says the outbreak is on its Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit. Seven patients who recently received care in one section of that unit, and two staff members, have tested positive.

The RVH staffers are isolating at home. All patients on the unit are quarantining in their rooms and have been tested for the virus. Employees who recently worked on the unit are also undergoing testing.

In a statement, RVH president and CEO Janice Skot says the hospital is working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on contact tracing to determine the source of exposure and the potential risk to any other staff and patients.

RVH is caring for 37 COVID-positive patients and is operating at 90 percent capacity.

A report by Critical Care Services Ontario obtained by CTV News Toronto says 400 COVID patients are currently in intensive care.n