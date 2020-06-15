BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario officials say overdose-related deaths across the province have spiked by 25 percent over the last month and half of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there aren't figures available yet for Simcoe Muskoka, those who live and work on the region's streets believe the problem is even worse here.

Kyle McIntyre is a self-described addict. Hooked on crack, fentanyl, crystal meth, and heroin, McIntyre says trying to get clean while homeless hasn't been easy.

"It's only getting worse, especially with this COVID thing. Everybody on the streets is falling through the cracks."

McIntyre and his girlfriend have found shelter in a tent community in Milligan's Pond. The city has given residents two weeks to move out.

Public health officials are trying to reach those in need of clean supplies, counselling and medication.

"During COVID, that has added an extra layer of complication because many of the community partners in the area are at a decreased or lowered capacity," explains Mia Brown with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

When the borders are closed it's hard to get supplies in, and that can lead to people mixing drugs, filling their drugs, putting all sorts of toxicants into them, and that increases overdose as well," adds Sarah Tilley, the Gilbert Centre's harm-reduction coordinator.

McIntyre's girlfriend Shianne Sedore hopes someone can take them in and give them a fighting chance to get off drugs.

"We need a roof over our head. Maybe if we had a roof over our head, it wouldn't be like this at all."