COVID-19 case reported at Barrie Catholic School
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 8:30PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 7, 2020 8:39PM EDT
St. John Paul II Catholic School seen on Oct 7, 2020 (CTV Barrie Dave Sullivan)
BARRIE -- The Simcoe-Muskoka Catholic School Board has reported a case of COVID-19 at St. John Paul II Catholic School in Barrie.
Officials with the school say the individual was not in close physical contact with students and staff, and therefore the exposure at the school is considered low-risk.
No classrooms have been closed, and the school remains open.