BARRIE
Barrie

    • COVID-19 and Influenza A outbreaks declared over by OSMH

    Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    The Influenza A and COVID-19 outbreaks at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) have been declared over.

    The Influenza A outbreak was declared by OSMH back on February 16, resulting in 17 patients testing positive.

    A week later, on February 23, OSMH declared a COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in 3 patients testing positive.

    Both outbreaks occurred in the hospital's Soldiers' One Inpatient unit.

    With OSMH stating that both outbreaks are now over, the unit is open to admissions and visitors per their current visitors policy.

    OSMH still urges visitors to wear masks at all times while visiting a patient.

