Court hearing deferred for accused pedophile Curtis Gamble

Accused pedophile Curtis Gamble made a virtual appearance in plea court on Thursday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, only to have the matter pushed due to missing court documents.

The Innisfil man, now 21, was arrested and charged in April 2022 for crimes including sexual assault, luring, forcible confinement and producing child pornography that allegedly involved several underage girls.

Police allege Gamble met the girls online through various social media platforms, including Discord, Snapchat, Instagram and Xbox Live.

Police confirmed six of at least nine girls who came forward with accusations were between 16 and 20 years old.

Gamble's case is expected to move to the Superior Court of Justice at a later date.

Meanwhile, Gamble is slated to make another court appearance on Tuesday.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.