County of Simcoe launches application process for new Orillia affordable housing complex

Applications are now open for residents interested in the newly constructed affordable housing complex in Orillia.

The County of Simcoe announced online applications could be submitted for the County Orillia Campus by seniors, families and individuals starting Wednesday.

The multi-generational hub, part of the County's goal to complete 2,685 affordable housing units by next year, has 130 units, including studio/bachelor, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The main floor of the building will host many of the County's social services.

The complex is located near the downtown, major roads, and transit, and close to Highway 11.

The application process is based on first-come, first-served and is subject to County approval, per the guidelines for affordable rentals.

"This campus will increase the opportunity for low-to-moderate income households, and some of those most vulnerable individuals in the community, to access affordable housing with dignity," the County stated in a Wednesday release.

The County noted rent maximums would be set at an average across the development of no more than 80 per cent of the average market rent.

Anyone unable to apply online can call the Customer Service Desk at 705-735-6901 or 1-800-263-3199 Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The affordable housing project is expected to welcome residents in early 2024.