BARRIE
Barrie

    • County of Simcoe launches application process for new Orillia affordable housing complex

    Applications are now open for residents interested in the newly constructed affordable housing complex in Orillia.

    The County of Simcoe announced online applications could be submitted for the County Orillia Campus by seniors, families and individuals starting Wednesday.

    The multi-generational hub, part of the County's goal to complete 2,685 affordable housing units by next year, has 130 units, including studio/bachelor, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

    The main floor of the building will host many of the County's social services.

    The complex is located near the downtown, major roads, and transit, and close to Highway 11.

    The application process is based on first-come, first-served and is subject to County approval, per the guidelines for affordable rentals.

    "This campus will increase the opportunity for low-to-moderate income households, and some of those most vulnerable individuals in the community, to access affordable housing with dignity," the County stated in a Wednesday release.

    The County noted rent maximums would be set at an average across the development of no more than 80 per cent of the average market rent.

    Anyone unable to apply online can call the Customer Service Desk at 705-735-6901 or 1-800-263-3199 Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    The affordable housing project is expected to welcome residents in early 2024.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News