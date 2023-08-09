County Council expands plan to create new affordable rentals in the City of Barrie

County Council expanded its plan to create additional affordable rental spaces at the county's Rose Street location.

The presentation made by Brad Spiewak, Director of Social Housing at the Simcoe County Housing Corporation Development, suggested additional unit options for 20 Rose Street at the committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.

Previously approved for 176 new affordable rentals, the newly presented plan expanded to create 215 total spaces, for an increase of 39 units in Barrie.

"County Council recognizes the importance of creating more affordable rental spaces throughout our communities," said Warden Basil Clarke. "Council approved the original vision for this site earlier this year but asked staff to bring back additional options to further utilize this opportunity.

"This maximizes the proposed affordability mix and intensifies the original design, substituting some of the two- and three-bedroom units with studio and one-bedroom units on upper floors.

"It also relocates the Social and Community Services office space to the top of the proposed parking structure, allowing for more residential units.

"Yesterday, council supported expanding the build as we continue to invest in strategies that build up our communities through responsible and impactful solutions to address the housing crisis," said Clarke.

About the Rose Street development

The buildings will include diverse or mixed housing types, including rent-geared-to-income, affordable housing, in addition to space for social, health and community partners.

With the estimated $217 million development, the 1.9-hectare (4.7 acres) site is in a central location in the built-up urban setting with access to commercial amenities, schools, transit and pedestrian connectivity.

Community consultation will occur as the process continues.

Site preparation will begin in early 2024, with an estimated completion date in 2026-2027. Updates on the Rose Street site can be found here. ​