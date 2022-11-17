Country star helps raise awareness for grieving kids

A local shelter committed to helping children struggling with challenging times got a big boost of star power support Thursday evening on Children's Grief Awareness Day.

County musician Jason McCoy took to the stage at Meridian Place Thursday. McCoy is an honorary member of the board for the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children in Barrie, which was acknowledging the national awareness day.

"For me it's about recognizing that children's grief exists, that it needs to be addressed and it's the foundation of what Season's Centre was built upon so it's very near and dear to my heart that way," says Rowley Ramey of the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children.

Meridian Place, along with the nearby 'I Heart Barrie' sign were lit in blue as part of the effort to raise awareness. Ramey says spreading the message is more important now than ever as COVID-19 has led to more children dealing with a difficult loss.

"The need within the community is great. A child in every other classroom is in need of grief support, so 1 in every 14 children will experience the grief of the loss of a loved one before age 14," says Ramey. "So this is a big need within the community and bringing awareness to this need and making it more normalized and allowing that support to happen is large."

