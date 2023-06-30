Counterfeit $100 bill used at Barrie convenience store

Police seized a counterfeit $100 bill in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police seized a counterfeit $100 bill in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver