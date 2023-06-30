Counterfeit $100 bill used at Barrie convenience store

Police in Barrie urge business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money over the coming days.

Police say officers seized a fake $100 bill on Thursday after it was used at a 24-hour convenience store on Big Bay Point Road.

"The quality of the bill is poor," police noted.

According to the service, the Circle K employee contacted the police after noticing the phoney bill.

Police are looking to identify a Black man, roughly 19 to 24 years old, with black hair and brown eyes, who they say used the fake cash.

They encourage business owners and staff to be watchful for counterfeit bills following the incident.