Contract for Bradford library staff finalized

Months after they were ordered back to work, staff at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library (BWGPL) have a new collective agreement.

Employees from the town's library went on strike on July 21, with wages a top concern. However, the strike ended in the early Fall when the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) approved the library's request to send the ongoing dispute to arbitration to be settled by an independent third party.

The library's CEO, Matthew Corbett, said in a news release Thursday that the appointed independent board of arbitration reached a conclusion for a new collective agreement for the unionized employees.

"In January 2024, bargaining teams from CUPE Local 905 and the BWGPL presented their respective positions on the outstanding issues before the independent board," Corbett said in the release. "The outstanding issues included wages, temporary employees' vacation and sick leave entitlements, the length of the agreement term, as well as paid bargaining days for the union.

Highlights of the deal, which will be in effect for two years, include a three per cent wage increase for both years of the agreement and wage adjustments for some positions.

"On behalf of the library board, we would like to thank employees for their commitment to the community, the public library and its patrons throughout the entire process," Corbett said. "We value the contributions and unwavering dedication of employees."