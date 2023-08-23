Construction on new roundabout underway in Springwater Township
Simcoe County is driving forward with traffic solutions in the form of a new roundabout in Springwater Township, leaving motorists dealing with delays, detours, and road closures until construction is complete.
The rising traffic volume amid a growing community drove the decision to introduce a roundabout on County Road 53 (Wilson Drive).
Julie Scruton, County of Simcoe's transportation construction manager, also pointed to community concern about safety at the location as another factor.
"It's just another form of intersection control compared to stop sign control or your conventional traffic signal," Scruton said.
Experts consider roundabouts to be one of the safest methods of intersection control.
"The most significant benefit is improved safety through lower vehicle speeds as well as there's fewer vehicle conflict points," Scruton added.
The County says motorists can expect more roundabouts to be installed in the coming years.
"We have currently three roundabouts in operation in the County of Simcoe with two more being constructed this year as well as five more roundabouts in the design phase," Scruton noted.
The new roundabout at Wilson Road is expected to be completed by December.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Mercenary who led armed mutiny against Putin presumed dead in plane crash
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Debt among Canadian millennials at record levels, while earnings haven’t kept up: RBC report
Canadian millennials are more likely to face the brunt of a wavering labour market as most face mounting debt with an income that fails to keep up with inflation, according to a report from RBC Economics.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028
The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
New Sante Quebec agency will let patients know their waiting list status, says health minister
Barely 24 hours after tabling a bundle of some 150 amendments to his reform of the healthcare network, Minister Christian Dubé had another one in store for parliamentarians on Wednesday morning. This time, the government wants to ensure that Santé Québec keeps patients well informed about their place on various waiting lists.
-
You can't use the REM if you can't find it, so a Montreal university student took charge
Getting around the greater Montreal region by public transit should be easy but it seems many are having trouble finding their way from the Metro to the new REM. It's a problem one Concordia student decided to solve himself. While most students spend their summers enjoying their downtime, graphic design student Dashiell Friesen made other plans.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa hires new city manager from within
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
-
Ottawa council votes to keep vacant unit tax with some changes
Council voted 15 to 8 to maintain the city of Ottawa's current vacant unit tax. Coun. Laura Dudas had introduced a motion recommending scrapping the tax on empty units.
-
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $8K in scam that uses AI to mimic voices of friends and family
An Ontario man has lost $8,000 in a new impersonator scam where suspects use artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of friends and family.
-
Auston Matthews signs four-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has signed a four-year contract extension worth an average of $13.25 million per year, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
EXTENDED COVERAGE
EXTENDED COVERAGE | Patient by patient recount in former neurologist sexual assault trial nears end
The process of walking through complainant files one by one in the sexual assault trial of a former Kitchener neurologist is nearing an end.
-
Local leaders react to regional facilitator expected by Sept. 11
With a regional facilitator expected to be appointed to Waterloo Region in the coming weeks, some questions remain, like who the facilitator will be and what they will be facilitating.
London
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.
-
Udderly ridiculous: Hazmat situation on Highbury Avenue the result of spilled cream
A Wednesday morning hazmat situation in east London, Ont. quickly turned into a dairy-filled debacle for emergency crews.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Drivers asked to slow down in Timmins neighbourhood
The Timmins Police Service traffic section will be keeping a closer watch on Father Costello Drive, Vipond Road and Fourth Avenue as it's received a number of complaints from residents and a city councillor about aggressive driving in those areas.
Windsor
-
Malique Calloo extradited to Windsor to face first-degree murder charge
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been extradited from Michigan to Windsor, where he will stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Frequent rainfall has some taking strong measures to keep mosquitoes away
With hot and rainy conditions taking over the summer season in Windsor-Essex, some are taking strong measures to keep the mosquitoes away — particularly those who want to enjoy their backyards.
-
CMHA Windsor-Essex encouraging residents to learn 'Suicide First Aid'
September is Suicide Awareness Month in the Windsor-Essex region with many events scheduled to support those in need.
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in Calgary alley causing concerns for neighbours, nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment in the southeast Calgary is sparking concern among area residents and local business owners.
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Canyon Meadows
A man on a bicycle was struck crossing a street in Canyon Meadows on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safety
The family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Saskatoon Chief highlights need for funding to ensure proper drug rehabilitation
STC Chief Mark Arcand is pushing to improve care for those addicted to drugs at the wellness centre.
-
Youth charged with second degree murder after death in Pelican Narrows
A youth is facing a second degree murder charge after an altercation left a man dead in Pelican Narrows.
Edmonton
-
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle
The Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project has run into another construction-related hurdle that could delay its completion.
-
Senior assaulted in Leduc County after helping suspects with 'car trouble': RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people who assaulted a senior in Leduc County.
Vancouver
-
B.C. urges co-operation in Shuswap as fire crews say they are facing 'threats and abuse' from defiant locals
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
-
Bus hits pedestrian in North Vancouver
A pedestrian is in hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a bus in North Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.
-
Record number of structure fires concerning to Vancouver crews
A fire in East Vancouver on Tuesday morning has displaced 10 residents and closed down a number of businesses, including beloved gelato shop Dolce Amore and Hawaiian restaurant Hanai.