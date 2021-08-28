BARRIE, ONT. -- After a challenging loss earlier this month, dozens turned out to help a Barrie family through a difficult time.

In mid-August, 19-year-old Liam Rothwell succumbed to a battle with cancer that lasted for more than a year. On Saturday, his friends and community members turned out for a drive-by parade to support his family.

"I think it's a pretty big deal that everybody's out here," says Liam Kindade, a lifelong friend of Rothwell's who organized Saturday's gathering. "I think it's really important to show support and show, just give everybody an idea of how important Liam was in the community."

A similar demonstration was held just hours before Liam's tragic passing earlier this month. Now, the group of friends are hoping to show support and help bring in some funds hopefully.

Kindade says Rothwell would have been deeply moved by the demonstration. He says he has many lifelong memories with his friend.

"Me and his older brother were building a fort back in the forest one day, and he and his friend came along and started howling like coyotes, scared the absolute daylight out of us, and I don't think I've ever been so scared in my entire life," says Kindade.

To find out how you can help, click here.