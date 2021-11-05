Communities across Simcoe County to commemorate Remembrance Day this weekend

BARRIE, ONT. -

A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be happening around our region this weekend.

A parade will be taking place at the Bayport Legion Branch in Port McNicoll at 11 a.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, Cookstown, Wasaga Beach and Newmarket will be holding events.

A number of legions, including Lefroy, Alliston, Angus and Lisle, will be present at the ceremony at Veteran's Park in Cookstown.

Newmarket will have a Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday at Veteran's Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m.

In Wasaga Beach, the ceremony begins with a parade that will march to the cenotaph. As part of the Town's service, Lewis Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Glenwood Drive will close between the library and Lewis Street.

The City of Barrie has announced that there will be a virtual ceremony on Remembrance Day, which will be streamed online starting at 10:30 a.m.