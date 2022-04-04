Collingwood woman going the distance for victims of domestic violence

A Collingwood woman is going the distance to help victims impacted by domestic violence.

Linda Murphy plans on going for a walk to help raise money for Women's and Children's Shelters across the province, a 900-kilometre walk, to be exact.

Alarmed by the number of people affected by domestic violence, the retired 60-year-old created Boots on the Bruce for Shelter and says she wants to raise $50,000 for victims of domestic violence by hiking the entire Bruce Trail.

"It's more physically demanding along our beloved Bruce Trail than many think because there's actually over 70-thousand feet of elevation gain between Niagara and Tobermory," says Murphy.

"Eventually, you get there having the representation of hiking mount Everest twice," she concluded.

She has been training for her May 1 adventure for quite some time and encourages people to join her on the trail or donate if they can.