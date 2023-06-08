Collingwood man charged for making threats using gun: OPP

Huronia West OPP charged a Collingwood man after threats were made involving a gun in Wasaga Beach.

Police were called to a home in Wasaga Beach at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a person being threatened by someone with a gun.

Several officers responded to the call because of the "serious nature of the incident."

The suspect fled on foot while police responded to the call. However, police were able to locate the 29-year-old suspect shortly after and arrested him without incident.

Police could not locate the gun on the suspect, but with the help of a canine unit, the weapon, matching the description of the one used in the disturbance, was located in the area he was found.

The suspect faces charges that include using a firearm while committing an offence, uttering threats causing death or bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing and taken into custody while awaiting a future court date.

Police ask anyone with information or video regarding the incident to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.