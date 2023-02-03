Collingwood man charged after wife's body found in vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police at the scene of a fatal collision in the Town of the Blue Mountains, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 26, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Ontario Provincial Police at the scene of a fatal collision in the Town of the Blue Mountains, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 26, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver