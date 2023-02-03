Collingwood man charged after wife's body found in vehicle

A Collingwood man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, whose body was found inside a vehicle in the Blue Mountains last week.

On Jan. 26, OPP responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Arrowhead Road, south of Highway 26, shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say an SUV travelling north left the road, continued down an embankment and caught fire.

Ashley Schwalm, 40, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Police have now charged her husband, James Schwalm, 38, with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).