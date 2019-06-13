

CTV Barrie





Two people face criminal charges in connection with the overdose death of a man in Collingwood.

Provincial police say the 25-year-old victim was found unresponsive on March 17 at a house on 10th Street.

Investigators revealed he died of an opioid overdose.

Police allege he obtained the drugs from the two accused.

A 47-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from Collingwood, are charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking heroin.

They have been held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP.