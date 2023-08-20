Collingwood church designated as historical site

A major part of Collingwood's history has been given the distinction of being recognized as a historical site.

The Heritage Community Church, which holds strong ties to the region's Black community, was given a heritage designation on Sunday.

"Today was a big day," said Carolynn Wilson, a church member. "To recognize the community, contributions and that the community came together to say yes, we matter and we are worthwhile and they are happy that we are here. Early black pioneers, freedom seekers came to this area and this country and contributed to its fullness."

Wilson and her sister, Sylvia, have been working to preserve their ancestral heritage. Their ancestors were some of the first to settle in Collingwood in the 1700s, so the region remains meaningful for them.

"It was a celebration today. Long overdue, but today was the perfect day to do it. Celebration of the black community in Collingwood," said Sylvia. " Over the years, the community has changed, attitudes have changed, and for us, the neighbourhood has changed. We've grown up in a diverse neighbourhood where our grandparents and our great-grandparents grew up in basically a black community. So, lifestyles, expectations and achievements have all changed over the years, but people are the same."

The Town's Deputy Mayor, Tim Fryer, spoke at the event and called the church vital to Collingwood's history.

"Diversity is so important to the success of our community, and for all the years that Collingwood has been incorporated, the black community has been part of that, and they've helped us ensure that we have diversity and exclusion, and it makes us a multi-cultural community, and we couldn't be more proud of their achievements," Fryer added.

The church also encourages locals to visit anytime to learn more about its history.