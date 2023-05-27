Collingwood Blues bring OJHL championship home

Hundreds of roaring fans gave the Collingwood Blues a championship welcome home on Saturday.

The Blues held a championship parade in the town after a year that saw them lift the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) Bucklands Cup and make a run to the quarterfinals of the Centennial Cup.

"Our last game, we had about 1,400 fans cheering us on," said Andrew Campoli, Head Coach of the Collingwood Blues Jr. A Hockey Club. "After they celebrated with us on the ice, now we get to celebrate with them in the streets."

A defence-first mentality carried the Blues to their first-ever Centennial Cup throughout the season.

Coach Campoli said the team is ready to build off that for next season as it gets set to go further.