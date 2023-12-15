BARRIE
Barrie

    • Coldwater home total loss after afternoon fire

    A map showing Kitchen Sideroad in Coldwater where a fire took place on Fri. Dec. 15, 2023. A map showing Kitchen Sideroad in Coldwater where a fire took place on Fri. Dec. 15, 2023.

    A family is ending the work week without a roof over their head after a fire erupted early Friday afternoon.

    Firefighters in Severn were doing some routine training when they noticed smoke coming from a nearby home before 1 p.m. Friday.

    The detached home, located on Kitchen Sideroad, is said to be a total loss by fire officials. No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with no precise estimate of damage costs known.

