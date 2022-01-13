Cold enough to freeze a car wash: Barrie overnight warming centre reopens as extreme cold continues

The mild temperatures from the last two days will shift to more bitter cold that will last into the weekend across Simcoe County.

The wind chill will make it feel like -25C Thursday night, dipping down to -27C by Friday morning.

As the weekend begins, temperatures will plummet to -25C without factoring in the wind chill.

In Muskoka, wind chill values of -35C are forecast for early Friday morning into Saturday afternoon, resulting in an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health (SMDHU) issued a statement advising residents to heed caution due to the cold temperatures.

"Avoid exposure to the cold by covering exposed skin with a hat, gloves, scarf, and take regular breaks from the cold, in warm locations whenever possible," read a release from the SMDHU.

The dip in temperatures was even cold enough to freeze a car wash.

In a social media post, Zenetec said it had to shut down the car so it could thaw out.

"With the deep freeze, parts of our wash have frozen," the post said.

Ongoing frigid overnight temperatures have led to warming centres opening their doors to vulnerable individuals who would otherwise be left out in the cold.

In Barrie, the Busby Centre has reopened 88 Mulcaster Street for overnight stays.

The location is limited to eight spaces and will operate from 9:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. seven days a week.

"We are preparing for these next few days of very cold temperatures," said Sarah Peddle, executive director for the Busby Centre. "Community collaboration is key, and we are thankful for it."

The facility will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday so that people can come in to warm up, access showers or enjoy light refreshments.

A few staff members have also volunteered to check the downtown and bus terminals throughout the night to encourage anyone on the streets to come inside for warmth.

Between the Busby and Elizabeth Fry Centre, Peddle estimates 165 people are being served each night.