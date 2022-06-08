Cocaine, oxycontin seized during police search in Midland: OPP

FILE PHOTO: OPP officers conduct a search warrant. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter) FILE PHOTO: OPP officers conduct a search warrant. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver