Closing arguments begin in trial of Orillia man accused of killing a mother of 5

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

Closing arguments are underway in a Barrie courtroom in the murder trial of Rob Sampson, the man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body outside an Orillia motel in 2019.

Sampson's defence lawyer called the Crown's case "very circumstantial" and asked the judge to acquit his client, adding, "There is no evidence Mr. Sampson caused the death of Tracy Reid."

The Crown argued Sampson was an abusive and controlling boyfriend who left Tracy Reid's beaten, bruised and half-naked body under a bush at the Silver Swan Villa Motel.

The defence has maintained Sampson is innocent, suggesting someone else murdered the 45-year-old mother of five, whose lifeless body was found face down on the motel property on July 19, 2019.

Police quickly identified Sampson as a person of interest in the case, but he wasn't arrested and charged with her death until five months later.

Earlier this month, a coroner testified that he could not provide a definitive primary cause of Reid's death.

The Crown told the court she suffered 60 blunt force injuries, mainly to her head and neck.

The coroner who performed the autopsy noted that those injuries, along with an underlying heart condition and recent exposure to cocaine, likely contributed to her demise.

A forensic biologist took the witness stand to tell the court that DNA evidence found under Reid's fingernails and leg matched Sampson. The court had heard the on-again, off-again couple had been intimate sometime before she died.

Witnesses testified Reid liked to party, often smoking crack cocaine. They said she was "afraid of Rob."

However, Sampson's supporters say he could never partake in anything so brutal. They are hopeful he will be exonerated, adding he has been paying for someone else's crime.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides