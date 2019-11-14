Featured
'Close call for motorists' as tire barrels across several lanes of traffic
Dufferin OPP investigating after a tire flies off a transport truck travelling along Hwy 10 north of Orangeville on Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019 (OPP/Twitter)
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 1:39PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 14, 2019 3:17PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a tire flew off a transport truck travelling on Highway 10 north of Orangeville on Thursday.
Police say motorists were lucky to avoid the tire as it barrelled across several lanes of traffic around the lunch hour before landing on a front lawn.
Charges have been laid against the driver and the owner of the dump truck company.