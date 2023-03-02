Clearview plant to remain open one year after closure announcement
One year after announcing the closure of the Peace Naturals plant in Clearview Township, the mayor confirmed to CTV News it wouldn't be closing up shop after all.
In a statement to CTV News, Cronos Group said it had carefully reviewed the closure of the plant and determined it would not be relocating all of its activities.
"We have decided to maintain select components of our operations at the Peace Naturals Campus, namely distribution and warehousing, certain R&D activities, and manufacturing of proprietary innovation products, while we continue to leverage our joint venture partners at Cronos GrowCo and other CMOs for various cultivation and production needs," the company stated.
On March 1, 2022, Cronos Group announced it would remain open while slowly reducing all operations by the end of 2022, telling employees at the time they would be laid off on specific dates.
Mayor Doug Measures said he's "pleased to hear the facility will remain open and employees will be coming back to work at the Clearview plant."
However, the exact number of employees remaining at the plant or any potential future hirings have not been disclosed.
Top Stories
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Nordstrom to 'wind down' operations in Canada, focusing on U.S. business instead
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.
Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
Lawyer offers hope for Sask. family hit with massive bill after insurance claim denial
A Saskatchewan man left facing sky-high medical costs after he was denied a travel insurance claim may have legal options, according to an insurance lawyer who is offering the family help.
Intelligence rarely paints full picture, federal officials tell MPs studying foreign interference
While officials are acutely aware of China’s efforts to interfere in Canadian elections, top federal officials say the outcomes of last two federal elections were not compromised by foreign actors, nor were there spikes in interference during those campaigns.
Artificial intelligence used to predict cancer patient survival 'more accurately': B.C. research
A team of researchers out of the University of British Columbia and BC Cancer has developed an artificial intelligence tool to better predict a cancer patient's survival rate by reading their doctor's notes.
Sea monsters? This bizarre whale feeding technique may explain some ancient folklore
Scientists are puzzling over a strange feeding technique that they think whales recently began using, but it may have been observed and recorded by our distant ancestors — knowledge that was buried in ancient texts and folklore.
Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
Atlantic
-
Delays, cancellations pile up as snow begins to fall in the Maritimes
Delays and cancellations are piling up in the Maritimes ahead of the latest round of wintry weather.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
'I'm angry': Disbelief and heartbreak after Justin Bourque's sentence is reduced
Following the Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday morning to reduce Justin Bourque's sentence, those directly impacted by the 2014 murders are feeling discouraged.
Montreal
-
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
-
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.
-
Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses
Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.
Ottawa
-
Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom closing stores in Ottawa as it winds down Canadian operations
The Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards will close by the end of June, as the retail store shuts down operations in Canada.
-
Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Things are expected to clear in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon after a snowy morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom closing stores in Toronto, winds down Canadian operations
Nordstrom has announced it is closing its Canadian stores, including its flagship Toronto location, cutting 2,500 jobs in the process.
-
Baggage found in Toronto street tracked to owner with help of Air Canada flight attendant, delivery driver
A delivery driver spotted two pieces of luggage sitting in the middle of the street in downtown Toronto with Air Canada baggage tags. Instead of ignoring the lost luggage, he decided to do something about it.
-
Travel insurer missed chance to bring ailing dad back to Ontario, daughter says
An Ontario woman says her family’s travel insurance company missed the window to get her ailing father on a plane back to Canada after he suffered a stroke in Mexico — preferring to wait for him to try getting on the commercial flight he booked.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by car remains in hospital
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash near Guelph, Ont. yesterday remains in hospital.
-
Hold and secure lifted at Brantford high school after 'weapons-related threat': police
Brantford Police say a hold and secure at North Park Collegiate has been lifted.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ winter storm heading for southwestern Ontario
Waterloo region residents might want to prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds” on Friday.
London
-
Suspects wanted in relation to shooting investigation
One person has been charged and police are still looking for two others in relation to a reported shooting investigation in London.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | One person hurt as hybrid rail/road pickup and SUV collide
One person was hurt Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash southwest of Mount Brydges. The collision occurred on Christina Road near Glendon Drive around 8:30 a.m.
-
82 year old firefighter retires after 52 years on the job
Bob Merner has spent most of his adult life as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Zurich, but “all good things must come to an end” said Merner. “I turn 83 in August, so figured it was time to get out of it,” chuckled the father and grandfather.
Northern Ontario
-
Stab wounds to Sudbury murder victim’s neck were fatal blows, pathologist testifies
Warning: This story describes the autopsy of a murder victim and contains many details some people will find upsetting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury man sentenced for role in arson that killed three people
A Sudbury man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal townhouse fire in Sudbury, Ont., that killed three people.
-
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
Windsor
-
'Which time under oath did you lie?': Murder trial witness confesses to lying during testimony
A key witness in a Windsor murder trial was on the stand for the second week in a row Thursday, where the defence pressed for answers about ‘inconsistencies’ between his preliminary hearing and trial testimonies.
-
Two men arrested after Windsor grandma helps thwart grandparent scam
The Windsor Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in connection to two grandparent scams in Windsor and Amherstburg, thanks to some quick-thinking by a local grandma.
-
22 per cent surge in Windsor-Essex residents without a family doctor: report
The number of individuals without a family physician in Windsor-Essex has increased by 22 per cent, according to recent data from Inspire Primary Health Care.
Calgary
-
TV, film industry hopeful tax-credit boost will 'Keep Alberta Rolling!'
Making movies and television shows in Alberta might be even more appealing now, thanks to the latest provincial budget.
-
'Sellers are in the driver seat': Calgary housing inventory sinks to 2006 levels, sales almost halved: Alberta board
Buying a home in Calgary is becoming more challenging as inventory plummeted to the lowest levels the local market has seen since 2006, the Calgary Real Estate Board reported.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom to 'wind down' operations in Canada, focusing on U.S. business instead
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon eyes new White Buffalo development as future city-centre recreation facility
Saskatoon is looking to develop a new city centre recreation facility, according to administration.
-
Here's when those new green carts will be delivered to Saskatoon homes
The city has unveiled its timeline for when green bins will be delivered to Saskatoon homes ahead of the launch of the new city-wide organics program.
-
OUTSaskatoon lays off 9 workers, executive director resigns
Saskatoon's leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has laid off nine employees and its executive director has resigned.
Edmonton
-
Police on scene after incident at the funicular
Edmonton police are currently on scene at the funicular in the river valley.
-
Oilers add size, depth scoring by acquiring Bjugstad from Arizona
Nick Bjugstad is the newest Edmonton Oiler as the team continued to load up for a playoff run.
-
'Fabulous memes': Smith jokes about Alberta Emergency Alert fiasco
Premier Danielle Smith addressed the overabundance of emergency alerts Albertans received on Wednesday, saying it prompted some "fabulous" memes.
Vancouver
-
3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Vancouver bus driver helps woman explain why she can’t make it to work in a snowstorm
One of the many people in Vancouver whose morning commute was snarled by a heavier-than-expected snowfall got some help from a friendly bus driver who offered to explain to her bosses why she wouldn’t be able to make it to work.
-
Intoxicated man mistook B.C. home for another, broke in through doggy door: RCMP
Mounties are investigating after an intoxicated man allegedly mistook a Kamloops home for another, and broke in through the doggy door.