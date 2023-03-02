Clearview plant to remain open one year after closure announcement

One year after announcing the closure of the Peace Naturals plant in Clearview Township, the mayor confirmed to CTV News it wouldn't be closing up shop after all.

In a statement to CTV News, Cronos Group said it had carefully reviewed the closure of the plant and determined it would not be relocating all of its activities.

"We have decided to maintain select components of our operations at the Peace Naturals Campus, namely distribution and warehousing, certain R&D activities, and manufacturing of proprietary innovation products, while we continue to leverage our joint venture partners at Cronos GrowCo and other CMOs for various cultivation and production needs," the company stated.

On March 1, 2022, Cronos Group announced it would remain open while slowly reducing all operations by the end of 2022, telling employees at the time they would be laid off on specific dates.

Mayor Doug Measures said he's "pleased to hear the facility will remain open and employees will be coming back to work at the Clearview plant."

However, the exact number of employees remaining at the plant or any potential future hirings have not been disclosed.