Clearview gets nearly $200K in recreation activities funding

Clearview is going the extra mile to ensure its residents stay active.

Clearview's Parks and Recreation Department will launch an active communities project thanks to a $199,900 Resilient Communities Fund Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) and the Government of Ontario.

"Staying active is important regardless of age, and Clearview Township is the perfect backdrop for those who enjoy an active lifestyle," says Brian Saunderson, Simcoe-Grey MPP. "I'm thrilled these funds will be used to introduce and infuse new programs geared towards keeping kids and adults active."

The funding will allow the municipality to hire an active community programmer for two years who will implement the critical components of the Clearview Active Communities project.

They aim to create sustainable programs for all ages and abilities, expand programs at the Youth Centre and engage residents to shape future active recreation opportunities.

"This funding will be used to expand active programs and services at the Clearview Youth Centre, develop new fitness programs for people of all ages and enhance activities at local festivals and events without relying on taxpayer funding," Clearview Township Mayor Doug Measures said.

"Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "Our government wants to ensure that these programs and spaces remain the heart of communities across our province."