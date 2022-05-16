Clear out your closet for a new fashion market in Innisfil

A fashion market is coming to the Town of Innisfil next month.

The first Innisfil Fashion Market will run on June 4 outside the Stroud Arena.

Upwards of fifty businesses will be on hand selling clothes, home decor and jewelry, but members of the community are encouraged to get involved.

Georgia Allison, director of the Innisfil Fashion Market, says she hopes the fashion market will bring the community together.

"This will involve all the locals being able to sell their clothes, get rid of their closets," Allison says. "Fusing the old and new together, small businesses and local designers," she adds.

Those looking to get rid of unwanted clothing or items around the house can purchase a 10 x 10 spot for $25.

The Innisfil Market will run during the first weekend of every month from June to October.

Anyone wishing to participate in the fashion market is encouraged to check out the Innisfil Fashion Market website or Instagram.