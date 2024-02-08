City of Barrie working with military to mark RCAF's 100th anniversary
The City of Barrie is working with the federal government to create a one-of-a-kind tribute in honour of a significant milestone for military veterans.
Sitting as General Committee on Wednesday, councillors gave initial approval for staff to begin work on two new projects at Military Heritage Park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). The RCAF also has a longstanding connection to Base Borden, which the City of Barrie has.
"The relationship that exists between the City of Barrie and our air force is one that goes back to their beginning and our early years," Mayor Alex Nuttall said to CTV News ahead of Wednesday's meeting. "The idea that the federal government and Base Borden and the military command wants to come in and create that long-term recognition and an emblem of that relationship I think is beautiful."
This week, a staff report presented to councillors outlined two different projects, both receiving approval on Wednesday.
The first project will see an RCAF roundel represented by annual flowers. According to staff, this will be blue and red flowers separated by a white decorative landscape rock, displaying the colours of the RCAF.
The other part is for a roundel symbolically created in paver stones. It is expected to be about 10 diameters and feature a central paverstone maple leaf with bayberry shrubs.
"What will be able to happen is as air force jets are flying over Barrie, they will see their own logo in the form of flowers and trees right here on the shores of Lake Simcoe," Nuttall said. "It will be something that I think we'll be able to recognize for many, many years to come."
Altogether, staff say the two projects will cost $71,360. However, the City will be working with other partners who will also be seeking donations. With specific guaranteed reductions, it is projected to cost the City $60,643.92.
The City is working to complete the projects by June 2024, when a commemorative unveiling ceremony is expected.
