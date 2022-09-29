City of Barrie updates website

The City of Barrie has a new, redesigned website Barrie.ca. The new website offers a new user experience that has been greatly improved with new features and functionality. The city’s website was last redesigned in 2011, and since then there have been significant changes in technology.

“The new Barrie.ca is one more improvement we are making to the way people interact with the city. The redesign makes it easier for the public to find and access city information and services that are important to them,” said Rebecca James-Reid, executive director of Access Barrie.

In 2021, Barrie.ca had over two million visits and over 4.9 million page views.

Input from the public and staff was a vital component of the website redevelopment project. City staff received over 1,200 responses via four feedback initiatives that helped inform the new site’s navigation and content placement. Feedback about the new site is welcome via barrie.ca/feedback.

Features of the new site include: